NUPENG set to suspend strike in South East

The leadership of the National Union of Petroleum Tanker Drivers (NUPENG) have agreed to lift the sanction the imposed on the entire South East region, following its disagreement and disagreent over parking space at the Onitsha bridge head, Anambra State.

This was sequel to three days of intensive meeting between Anambra State delegation led by the Hon. Peter Nwosu, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano and Hon. Afam Mbanefo, Commissioner for Transport and the leadership of NUPENG in Abuja in a bead to get the Union lift the sanction it imposed on the South East zone in general and Anambra State in particular.

For about two weeks now, the Petroleum Tanker Drivers in Imo State had embarked on strike following a disagreement with the Imo State Government, but the national leadership of the Union, however went further to sanction the entire South East states.

The import of the sanction is that no Petroleum Tanker will deliver Petroleum products in all the states in South East. Hon. Nwosu disclosed said that it’s heartwarming to know that the PTD NUPENG has agreed to shift it’s earlier stance following the meeting of some of their demands which include that the Anambra State Government should provide a Trailer Park for Petroleum Tanker Drivers.

The National Leadership of PTD NUPENG stated that the recent accident which occurred in Onitsha was avoidable had the Anambra State Government granted it’s demands for a Petroleum Tanker Park. Hon. Peter Nwosu assured Ndi Anambra that he is not resting on his oars but is working round the clock, lobbying for the total lifting of the sanction which has caused a lot hardship for residents of the state and the rest of the South East zone as price of petroleum products have skyrocketed by over 50 per cent since the Union declared the action in state.

He further thanked Hon. Afam Mbanefo, Anambra Commissioner for Transport and Comr. Peter modebelu, the NUPENG PH Zone for their support to ensure that Anambra State gets the needed result from PTD NUPENG National Leadership.

