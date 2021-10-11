NUPENG suspends planned nationwide strike

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its planned nationwide strike scheduled to begin today.

The President of the union, Williams Akporegha, said in a statement that they decided to suspend the action following a meeting with the Federal Government and the intervention of the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). He said another meeting had been scheduled for Tuesday to resolve their demands.

The Petroleum Tankers Drivers unit of NUPENG had planned to withdraw their services from Monday to protest the deplorable state of roads in parts of the country among other demands. NNPC had earliet in Abuja called on petroleum tanker drivers to call off its planned strike in the interest and welfare of Nigerians.

“The strike is about the condition of roads in various parts of Nigeria used for the distribution of goods and services including petroleum products. “While it is not the responsibility of the NNPC to build or rehabilitate roads, any disruption in the distribution of petroleum products will adversely affect the business of the NNPC.

“It will also endanger energy security, which the country has enjoyed for a long time now,’’ NNPC’s spokesman, Garbadeen Muhammad, said in a statement.

According to him, the NNPC assures that in addition to on-going efforts by other government agencies, NNPC has initiated a process to a quick and effective solution to the road network challenges in the country.

He noted that having recognised paucity of funds as the major reason slowing down the rehabilitation roads, the NNPC had expressed interest to invest in the reconstruction of select federal roads.

