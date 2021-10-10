News

NUPENG suspends proposed nationwide strike – Official

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Sunday said the planned strike by its affiliate members, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), has been suspended.

The strike, which would have kicked off on Monday, was shelved because of the intervention by the Federal Government.

Tayo Aboyeji, the South-West zonal chairman of NUPENG, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to Aboyeji, the suspension is to allow union’s representatives and that of the government to address the knotty issues at stake.

“The leadership of the union after a brief meeting with representatives of the government decided to suspend the strike in the interest of the nation.

“The meeting with the government continues during the week with the assurance that the union grievances will be positively addressed,” he said.

NAN reports that NUPENG has said on Saturday that the tanker drivers would commence strike on Monday over the deplorable state of the nation’s highways and other issues.

Aboyeji said the union has lost many lives and property due to bad roads.

“This is not the first time that we will signify our intention to go on strike but we have to call it off because it will generally affect the majority of Nigerians but now our hands are tied,” he said.

NAN also reports that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Sunday appealed to the drivers to immediately shelve their planned strike in order not to further hurt the economy and Nigerians in general.

Garba Deen, the NNPC Spokesman, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja.

“While it is not the responsibility of the NNPC to build or rehabilitate roads, the national oil company reckons that any disruption in the distribution of petroleum products to different parts of Nigeria will adversely affect the business of the NNPC.

“It will also endanger energy security, which the country has enjoyed in recent times.

“In recognition of this, the NNPC wishes to assure the petroleum tanker drivers that in addition to the ongoing efforts by other agencies of government, the NNPC has initiated a process that will provide a quick and effective solution to the road network challenges as expressed by the PTD,’ he stated.

“We urge PTD to immediately call off the (planned) strike and give the current efforts by the government and its agencies a chance to solve the challenges in the interest of all.

 “We also wish to strongly advise Nigerians not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products as the NNPC has sufficient stock to last through this festive season and beyond,’ he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ikpeazu begins massive urban renewal in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, synonymous with bad roads is breeding a fresh air. Number of poor road infrastructure in Aba, popularly known as Enyimba City, has been inexplicable for a city that is the commercial nerve centre of South East and South South Nigeria.   Sunday Telegraph gathered that with five LGAs […]
News

Australia’s AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to start March 8 after first 300,000 doses arrive

Posted on Author Reporter

  The rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine is set to begin by 8 March after the first 300,000 doses landed in Sydney on Sunday. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, announced the arrival in a statement on Sunday, saying it was “the next step as we ramp up the vaccine rollout”. It comes as the New South Wales […]
News

UK opens special visa route for Hong Kong residents to become citizens

Posted on Author Reporter

    Hong Kong residents can apply from Sunday for a new visa offering them an opportunity to become British citizens after Beijing’s imposition of a national security law in the Asian financial hub last year. The move comes as China and Hong Kong have said they will no longer recognise the British National Overseas […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica