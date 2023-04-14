NUPENG vows to oppose interim national govt

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) yesterday said that it would resist any attempt to foist any arrangement of interim national government on the country. It also opposed calls for the military to take over power ahead of the May 29 inauguration. These were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos. It was signed by NUPENG President, Prince Williams Akporeha and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale. It said the 2023 general election marked yet another watershed in the democratic journey of Nigeria. It noted that the youth adequately mobilised and participated in the electoral process, wherein the political parties of 20 sitting governors lost to opposition parties and quite unlike before, wherein seven sitting governors lost their bids to become senators after their tenure expired as governors of their respective states. The communiqué also said that without any doubt, there were some irregularities in the conduct of the election. But rather than fan embers of division and disillusionment among Nigerians, patriotic Nigerians should rise in unison to galvanise the citizenry to mend broken relationships and heal whatever wounds might have been inflicted on one another and collectively strive towards improving our electoral processes as we move forward.

Related