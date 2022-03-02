News

NUPENG: We’ll not lift PMS for depot owners selling above N148.77

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), yesterday said its members would not lift products for depot owners selling Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) above official depot price of N148.77. NUPENG’s Secretary General, Mr. Afolabi Olawale, who stated this in an interview in Lagos, said: “One of the lines of action we are going to take is any depot that is not selling at the official rate, our members will not carry their products.” Recall that the union on February 26, issued a 24-hour ultimatum with effect from midnight, February 27 to marketers to revert to the official rate of N148.77. The union had accused the marketers of exploiting Nigerians by selling PMS from the depots at prices far above the official rate.

 

