NUPENG: We’re not strike mongers

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has faulted the public perception that it enjoys going on strike at the slightest provocation. Speaking on Ray Power radio station during the week, the General Secretary, NUPENG, Comrade Afolabi Olawale, said the union was only out to protect its members and not necessarily with the intention of making life difficult for Nigerians. On why the strike initially slated for Monday was called off, he said it became necessary having seen positive, genuine and convincing response from the Lagos state Government to address the issues raised by the union in their press statement.

He also described NUPENG as the most organized union in the country with emphasis on discipline on the part of its members. He corrected the negative insinuations that the public might probably have about NUPENG, saying that oil workers are not strike mongers and that the union will always stand in defense of its member, no matter whose oxis gored.

Recall that the union had threatened to go on strike on Monday over frustration encountered by petrol tanker drivers in their bid to load products for distribution. NUPENG in its statement said that they were left with no option but to direct its members to withdraw their services in Lagos state until the state government and other relevant stakeholders address these critical challenges. According to the statement, “the national leadership of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has directed the withdrawal of services of petroleum tanker drivers from Lagos state with effect from Monday, August 10, 2020 following the failure of various authorities in the State to address three major issues that have severely caused pains and harrowing experiences on the hapless petroleum tanker drivers in the State for several months now.’’

