NUPENG: Why we suspended strike notice

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) said it decided to suspend the 7-day strike ultimatum given to management of Chevron Nigeria Limited due to ongoing discussion and need to concentrate on other labour matters.
The ultimatum was issued to compel CNL and its contractors to recall and reinstate 175 workers that they sacked. NUPENG’s National President, Mr Williams Akporeha, and General-Secretary, Mr Afolabi Olawale, said: “However, NUPENG reiterates that the suspension of the strike ultimatum is not a total call off, but a respect to ongoing discussions the union is having with Chevron and its contractors. “The discussions include all the issues at stake, believing that management will act in good faith and decently in line with principles of social dialogue.

“The leadership of the union appreciates all relevant government agencies for their quick interventions on the matters in dispute,” it stated. NUPENG, on August 20, issued the seven-day ultimatum to CNL and its contractors over the sacked workers through WhatsApp messages.

