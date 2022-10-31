News Top Stories

NUPENG writes Lagos gov, warns petrol scarcity may linger

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comments Off on NUPENG writes Lagos gov, warns petrol scarcity may linger

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has said that the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol being experienced in Lagos and other neighbouring states in Nigeria, may continue if the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) did not activate measures in place to urgently repair the Arepo distribution pipeline vandalised recently.

The letter, which was addressed to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was titled:‘Industrialpeaceandharmony in Lagos State: Demand for urgent action’. The letter was signed by NUPENG’s General Secretary, Afolabi Olawalea and made available to journalists yesterday.

The letter reads in part: “We are deeply constrained to bring to your urgent attention, the unwholesome activities of some criminal elements parading themselves along Lekki Free Trade Zone Road, Eleko Ibesu, Lekki, as community youths under the name of Indigenous Unity Forum, harassing, intimidating, and extorting money from every Petroleum Truck Drivers, who are NUPENG/PTD members plying the roads.

“As a responsible and peaceloving organisation, with no control or knowledge of weapons of violence, coupled with the fact, that our members, the Petroleum Tanker Drivers are only out to serve Lagos State and the nation in general, through effective and efficient distribution of petroleum products for industrial and domestic uses as well as to search for sources of livelihood for themselves and their families, we have no other obligation than to demand that your Excellency, as matter of urgency, put a final stop to the unwholesome activities of these criminals and similar elements across the state, otherwise we would have no other option than to direct our members, for the sake of safety of their lives and property, to stay off the entire Lagos State until sanity, law and order are restored.

 

“The Criminal tendencies of this group extend as far as to be impersonating and forging NUPENG/PTD official emblem, logo, identity cards, and tickets to commit various atrocities including forceful extortion of money from our genuine members, assaulting and threatening anyone that questions, resist them or the source of their authority to perpetrate these criminal and illegal activities along the Lekki Free Trade Zone Road, Eleko Ibeju, Lekki.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria ratifies air transport pact with U.S.

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…approves new National Forest Policy The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the ratification of Air Transport Agreement between Nigeria and the United States. The air transport bilateral agreement will strengthen economic, social and cultural ties between the two countries. The Council also approved the new National Forest Policy for the country to replace the […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to lawmakers: Let’s be on same page to rebuild Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday urged federal and state lawmakers to be on the same page with him on the mission to rebuild Lagos, saying the task of rebuilding state must jointly carried out by everyone. Speaking at the opening of a three-day Executive/ Legislative parley, Sanwo- Olu said there is the […]
News Top Stories

We lost N447 bn to banditry, #EndSARS protest, others – Northern traders

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Northern Traders Union (NTU) has claimed its members have lost about N447 billion to banditry, #EndSARS protest and other security challenges facing the North. The National President Mohammed Ibrahim aka 86 made the claim in Yola, Adamawa State, on Thursday while paying a courtesy call on Deputy Governor Crowther Seth in his office. Ibrahim said, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica