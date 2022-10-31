NUPENG writes Lagos gov, warns petrol scarcity may linger

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has said that the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol being experienced in Lagos and other neighbouring states in Nigeria, may continue if the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) did not activate measures in place to urgently repair the Arepo distribution pipeline vandalised recently.

The letter, which was addressed to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was titled:‘Industrialpeaceandharmony in Lagos State: Demand for urgent action’. The letter was signed by NUPENG’s General Secretary, Afolabi Olawalea and made available to journalists yesterday.

The letter reads in part: “We are deeply constrained to bring to your urgent attention, the unwholesome activities of some criminal elements parading themselves along Lekki Free Trade Zone Road, Eleko Ibesu, Lekki, as community youths under the name of Indigenous Unity Forum, harassing, intimidating, and extorting money from every Petroleum Truck Drivers, who are NUPENG/PTD members plying the roads.

“As a responsible and peaceloving organisation, with no control or knowledge of weapons of violence, coupled with the fact, that our members, the Petroleum Tanker Drivers are only out to serve Lagos State and the nation in general, through effective and efficient distribution of petroleum products for industrial and domestic uses as well as to search for sources of livelihood for themselves and their families, we have no other obligation than to demand that your Excellency, as matter of urgency, put a final stop to the unwholesome activities of these criminals and similar elements across the state, otherwise we would have no other option than to direct our members, for the sake of safety of their lives and property, to stay off the entire Lagos State until sanity, law and order are restored.

“The Criminal tendencies of this group extend as far as to be impersonating and forging NUPENG/PTD official emblem, logo, identity cards, and tickets to commit various atrocities including forceful extortion of money from our genuine members, assaulting and threatening anyone that questions, resist them or the source of their authority to perpetrate these criminal and illegal activities along the Lekki Free Trade Zone Road, Eleko Ibeju, Lekki.

