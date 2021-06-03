Nupewood moves to reposition film, musical industry

The Nupe Films and Musical Association (Nupewood) has directed all actors/ actresses, singers, dancers, producers, directors and those who have one or more relevant roles in the industry to get registered and submit their names and contact numbers within their selected regions on or before 12th June 2021.

A statement from the Office of the President, Ahmed Ibrahim Iyayi Shonga, and signed by the National Secretary- General, Prince Aliyu Musa Ochiaba, and the National Publicity Secretary, Mustapha Ahmed Kutigi, said the registration, which is free of charge, would form part of resolutions to be reached at a meeting at Nupewood Head Office in Bida Niger State. The statement revealed that the “registration is not mandatory, but necessary, as it is a reasonable stepping stone to Nupe film and musical industry”.

The association urged all artists, producers, directors, marketers, and every person “in the Nupe film and musical industry to make use of the privilege to get registered and excel as one family to build the industry, which is at the verge of sinking.”

