Business

NUPRC: Nigeria capable of hitting 2mbpd crude production

Posted on Author Stories, Success Nwogu

Nigeria’s daily oil production can hit as much as two million barrels, and surpass its quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, (OPEC), the Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission,

 

(NUPRC) Gbenga Komolafe, has said. Nigeria’s crude oil production in September 2022 was 937,766 barrels per day. Komolafe, during a briefing, lamented that the Federal Government lost about 1.2 million barrels of crude oil monthly as a result of consistent shut in by producers across various oil wells in the Niger Delta because of the recurring oil theft in the sector.

According to him, current statistics shows that the volume of oil lost to theft in Nigeria is about 100,000 barrels per day, translating to an estimated three million barrels every month.

According to him, NUPRC has a target of getting about 40 to 50 per cent of the shut-in volumes, adding that when this was acheived, the government would add about 500,000 barrels to what Nigeria currently produces.

The NUPRC boss said findings by the commission through its engagements with investors in the sector trevealed that the oil firms were still willing to resume production in the shut-in wells regardless of the transition to renewable energy target.

Komolafe said: “One of the negative and side effects of crude oil theft is that it has incentivised well shut-ins by producers, in the sense that it is not part of their investment model to produce and hand over to    thieves.”

He added: “So what we have done is that we are engaging with all operators and the target is for us to have clarity around their operations, whereby we try to drill down on their work programmes and visibility, based on what we are expecting from them. “In that regard, we had to set up an operations committee with the aim of identifying shut-in wells.

The essence is for us to be able to have feasibility around the wells that are shut-in. “That exercise was done and we found out that we have about 1.2 million barrels of oil that are shut in consistently as a result of the impact of crude oil theft. So, our engagement is aimed at identifying the wells that could be re-streamed in a manner that we could have some barrels added to our existing production.

“So, our projection is that we can hit over two million barrels and surpass our OPEC (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) quota.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

