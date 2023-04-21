NUPRC: Nigeria’s upstream capital expenditure crashed from $27bn to below $6bn in 8 years

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has said the country’s annual Upstream Capital Expenditure dropped from $27bn to below $6bn within the last 8 years, 2014 to 2022. Commission Chief Executive of the NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe who made the disclosure at the 2023 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) yesterday in Abuja, added that Nigeria has bee witnessing a decline in investment since the advent of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2022. Komolafe who noted that the decline was because Nigeria was no longer a priority to Independent Oil Companies (IOCs) as well as the defunding of fossil fuels amongst other factors, however stated that Nigeria was already charting a new course in the Upstream Petroleum Sector through regulations, to promote transparency, efficiency, and innovation for sustainable development of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources.