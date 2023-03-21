NUPRC plans funding arrangements for marginal field awardees

The Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said that it has a lending plan to help awardees of the marginal fields get the needed capital to commence full field development. It said that the plan, which it targets to begin soon, would be between the commission, Petroleum Production Licence (PPL) Awardees, Exploration and Production (E&P) service providers and Nigerian banks.

NUPRC stated that the initiative was in recognition of the funding challenges some of the awardees of the 2020 marginal field bid round licences are currently facing. NUPRC Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, in a statement, also stated that the commission had developed a corporate governance framework for upstream petroleum operations to ease the challenges encountered by the initial corporate governance issues that came up before the inauguration of the Petroleum Industry Act (2021). According to him, the framework is currently at an advanced stage of the internal review, adding that stakeholder engagements were required for its finalisation. Komolafe said: “It is to provide platforms for strategic partnership/alliance between the awardees and the service providers for Well re-entry and drilling services. The arrangement is to be offered on a service fee recoverable by the service providers from production to be attached.

“The Commission has already concluded plans to organise an E&P International Financing Roadshow in Abuja in the coming weeks for financiers, investment bankers, private equities, and multilateral institutional investors. “The initiative is to showcase the highvalue quick win opportunities available to investors in the recent PPL awards, the ongoing National Gas Flare Commercialization Programme, as well as the ongoing Mini-bid awards.” He added: “This is to enhance sustainability, environmental and corporate governance requirements and to facilitate capital attraction by investors for the optimal and efficient development of the PPLs and other assets.

“To facilitate dynamic data gathering and accelerate the achievement of ‘first oil’, the commission initiated the revision of the subsisting Extended Well Test (EWT) guideline to enhance early cash flow and speed up the journey to first oil. “The strategy has already yielded positive results with 16 companies submitting field development plans (FDP), two already commencing unitization processes, six re-entries and two having gone through the EWT. “We are collaboratively engaging the parties and mediating to facilitate early closure and diligent progression towards achieving the expected regula- tory milestones, including value creation and hitting the first oil.” Komolafe stated that since the award of forty-seven (47) PPLs to solely Nigerian entities in June 2022, the commission has made concerted efforts within the stipulations of the law, to provide statutory guidance and support towards the progression of the assets to field development. He explained that steps taken include the convocation of the regulatory induction programme for PPL awardees to enable them to have the requisite understanding of the statutory protocols from the award to first oil and a week-long tripartite engagement in Lagos for all awardees and initial asset owners in December last year, with about 30 entities in attendance. He stated that the awardees and former asset owners during that event, resolved all impediments to the smooth takeover by the awardees and operation to first oil. Komolafe said: “That event set the stage for engagements on issues required to fulfil initial work programme obligations. “Areas that were presented and rigorously deliberated upon include royalty and tax administration, data exchange protocol and leasing requirements, field development plan under the PIA (2021), permitting processes for drilling and re-entry applications, production accounting, facilities deployment, and host communities’ development.”

