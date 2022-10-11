NUPRC: Regulatory mechanisms for growth in upstream segment

The oil and gas sector needs a strong regulatory framework for advancement just as the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) strives to evolve formidable strategies in this regard. SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The need to create and ensure an enabling environment for investments and growth in the upstream segment of the oil and gas sector has spurred the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to engage relevant stakeholders to formulate appropriate regulatory mechanisms and frameworks.

Regulatory framework

The NUPRC is one of the foremost key regulatory agencies that were birthed following the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and its consequent assent by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

Since then, the NUPRC has made tremendous achievements through stakeholder engagement establishing 13 regulatory frameworks or policy directions as well as successfully issued Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPL) to the bid winners for 57 oilfields which made 87 oilfields to be successfully issued in the last 23 years.

Gains from signature bonuses and others

The NUPRC stated that about N202.91 billion was raked in from the 57 oilfields to the coffers of the Federal Government, plus an additional $7 million in signature bonuses and others. The Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Gbenga Komolafe, said the commission had pursued frontally the exercise, which commenced in June 2020.

According to him, historically, the marginal fields award initiative began in 1999 and was borne out of the need to entrench the indigenisation policy of government in the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry and build local content capacity.

He said: “Besides, the initiative was also targeted at creating employment opportunities and encouraging increased capital inflow to the sector. “Since its inception, a total of 30 fields have been awarded, with 17 currently producing.

A breakdown of the allocation of the fields to indigenous operators is as follows: two fields were awarded in 1999, 24 in 2003/2004, one each in 2006 and 2007, and two in 2010.

“Ten years after, in 2020, 57 fields were put up for bidding. Again, it is noteworthy that the 2020 marginal field bid round exercise in respect of which PPLs are being issued today has attracted government revenue of about N200bn and $7 million (N2.91bn at an official exchange rate of N415.64/$) respectively.”

During the first phase of the commission’s consultations with stakeholders earlier in April 2022, the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Host Community Development Trust regulations was among the six draft regulations presented for discussion.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who chairs the Presidential Steering Committee on the implementation of the PIA, during the forum in Abuja, said it was one of the strategies of the commission to bequeath robust regulations to support the industry.

He said: “The effort of the commission in the preparation of these draft regulations to beat the deadline set by the law for the commencement of the implementation of the PIA is quite commendable.

“I am hopeful that the regulations, when fully implemented, would help in no small measure in the smooth takeoff of the day-to-day operations of the NUPRC.” Komolafe said: “This is the first phase of the stakeholder engagements to be conducted by the commission as a regulator.

This is deliberately so because we are conscious of prioritising regulations to meet the timelines in the PIA.” During the second phase of consultation with stakeholders on draft regulations, seven regulations were gazetted.

They are Upstream Petroleum Environmental Regulations; Upstream Petroleum Environmental Remediation, Frontier Exploration Fund Regulations, Acreage Management (Drilling & Production) Regulations; Fund Regulations; Upstream Petroleum Safety Regulations; Unitisation Regulations; and Upstream Petroleum Decommissioning & Abandonment Regulations. Komolafe explained during the second phase of the consultation that the commission was poised to provide germane regulations and a growth catalysing environment in the sector.

He said it was in compliance with Section 216 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Komalafe, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community, NUPRC, Capt. John Tonlagha, explained that the consultation was a follow-up to the initial rules reviewed in April. He said that six draft regulations were presented for discussion at the first phase of NUPRC’s consultations with stakeholders in April.

Komolafe said the outstanding five regulations- Royalty Regulations; Domestic Gas Delivery Obligation Regulations; Nigeria Conversion & Renewal (Licence and Lease} Regulations; Petroleum Licensing Round Regulations; Upstream Petroleum Fees and Rents Regulations had been finalised and ready for gazetting.

He added that the commission would continue to ensure that key policies and regulations necessitated by the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, were developed and gazetted timely so that the industry operators can align their operations with the PIA provisions as quickly as possible.

He posited that the concerns and contributions of the stakeholders during the consultation were included where necessary, in the draft regulations which the commission sent to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) for vetting, legislative standardisation and approval.

Recommendations from critical evaluation

According to him, the recommendations stemmed from critical evaluation and hard work by the commission’s regulatory development team and the presidential implementation committee on PIA.

He recalled that the process of formulating the regulations had been arduous. A statement by the Commission reads: “The inputs of the stakeholders from the engagement were incorporated, where necessary, in the draft regulations. Thereafter, the regulations were forwarded to the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice for vetting, legislative standardisation, and approval.”

Komolafe said during the second consultation that “our commitment to creating an enabling environment for growth and investments in the upstream oil and gas industry in Nigeria has steered our focus towards working with all stakeholders. “This can be seen in our efforts to ensure that regulations and key policies necessitated by the PIA are developed and gazetted timely so that

the industry operators can align their operations with the PIA provisions as quickly as possible. “Please permit me to reiterate that the process of formulating the above regulations has been a rigorous and strenuous exercise.

They are products of critical thinking and evaluation, and hard work by the commission’s regulation development team and the Presidential Implementation Committee on PIA. “Despite this, however, the process is not complete until the stakeholders’ critical inputs are obtained, discussed, and incorporated, where necessary, in the regulations.

“To this end, I am of the firm view that with the level of turnout today, we will have a healthy, robust, and intellectual discussion on the regulations during the syndicate sessions to come out with robust regulations with the best international best standard.

“In conclusion, this phase in our regulations development is by no means a final or exhaustive one in our drive to support the upstream industry operators. The commission will continue to embark on programmes and policies that will create enabling environment for growth and more investments in the Nigerian upstream oil and gas sector.”

Forum for stakeholders

In his remark, the NUPRC Head of Compliance and Enforcement, Dr Joseph Tolorunse, explained that the forum was an avenue to enable stakeholders to air their views on the regulations and to get their collaboration and commitment, which are imperative for the implementation of the PIA.

An engineer and consultant in an offshore logistics firm, who was one of the participants, Odeh Akor, commended the NUPRC for strictly following the implementation of the PIA 2021. He advocated for strict implementation of the gazette regulations.

He said: “I have seen that the NUPRC means business with the stern decision it took recently in the Mobil/ Septal asset acquisition issue; that is what is expected of a regulator.

But there is more to it, especially with the Host Community Fund, the Decommissioning and Abandonment Fund, the Environmental Remediation Fund and even the Frontier Exploration Fund regulations.

“These are all sensitive issues having to do with who gets what and how in terms of funding from the upstream activities. The NUPRC must be prepared to be independent and decisive while enforcing these regulations.”

Last line

An energy expert, Hassan Abdularahman, said the process of the consultations was laudable. He said: “This is quite an impressive moment for petroleum industry stakeholders.

We are beginning to see the impact of the PIA in just one year, as experts, analysts and host communities are being carried along in these processes. If we had this kind of atmosphere some five years ago, maybe the energy sector would have gone past these.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...