NUPRC to authenticate crude loss claims by industry operators 

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has set up an investigate panel comprising of experts, to ascertain the actual volume of crude oil allegedly stolen by vandals and saboteurs, by thoroughly auditing the activities of operators in the upstream petroleum industry within the last two years.

Chief Executive NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe in a signed statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, explained that this had become necessary following recent allegations by some industry operators regarding the volume of crude stolen on a daily basis from their operations.

He said: “The panel is to carry out a forensic investigation to cover the technical and commercial operations of oil companies involved in drilling and selling of crude oil.

“The Commission is not unaware of the tragedy of oil theft which has been a plague on the industry and had last year triggered an industry-wide initiative aimed at curbing it and increasing crude production levels; a development which followed an express presidential directive.

“Worried by incessant acts of sabotage by criminals and some unscrupulous persons within the industry, President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that all necessary mechanisms should be activated to curb oil theft in particular and immediately end other forms of economic sabotage in the oil and gas industry. Action on the directive commenced immediately and is on-going.

“The Commission thus considers worrisome, the crude loss figures recently being quoted in the media by some operators, given actions taken so far on the issue. To ascertain the veracity of these claims, the Commission has activated all the necessary mechanisms to get to the root of the matter and establish the actual volume of crude stolen as against the volumes claimed.”

