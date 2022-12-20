Nurse arraigned for injecting man, 22, causing permanent disability

A 35-year-old auxiliary nurse, Ganiyat Jimoh, has been arrested by the police for injecting a 22-year-old man, Omosebi Tomiwa in the nerve thereby causing permanent disability to one of his legs. The suspect, who had allegedly been parading herself as a registered nurse in the Arigbajo area of Ogun State was yesterday arraigned before an Itori Magistrate Court, presided over by Mrs O F Adeduntan She was charged before the magistrate on a five count bordering on negligence and reckless treatment of the victim as well as malicious assault on the victim and the mother. The accused, after committing the act, also reportedly threatened the life of the victim as well as that of his mother. It was gathered that the accused person in the process of treating the victim for malaria and typhoid allegedly injected him in the nerve, thereby causing disability to one of his legs The charge against the nurse reads, “That you Ganiyat Jimoh, on the 2nd of May, 2022, at 1 Olorunsogo Street, Arigbajo, Ewekoro, Ogun State recklessly and negligently commit an act on one Omosebi Tomiwa by not giving him proper medical precaution and by endangering his life and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 343 (i ,e f ,g ) of Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.” “That you, Jimoh Ganiyat on the 2nd day of October, 2022, at about 21:15 hrs at the same place in the same magisterial district did assault one Mrs. Omosebi Toyin by inflicting injuries on her body and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 351 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State 2006.
