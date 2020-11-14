Nurse charged with murder of 8 babies

A children’s nurse will, next week appear in court on charges of murdering eight babies and the attempted murder of 10 more after an investigation into baby deaths at the Countess of Chester hospital neonatal unit in Cheshire. Lucy Letby, 30, will appear at Warrington magistrates court on Monday November 16.

She was arrested for a third time on Wednesday as part of the investigation into the hospital. A force spokesman said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire police to charge a healthcare professional with murder in connection with an ongoing investigation into a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester hospital.” He said Letby was facing eight charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder.

Detectives launched an investigation into infant deaths at the hospital in May 2017, over the deaths of 15 babies between June 2015 and June 2016 at that time. The probe later widened to the deaths of 17 babies and 16 non-fatal collapses between March 2015 and July 2016. After her arrest on Wednesday, police said parents of all the babies involved were being kept fully updated on developments and were being supported by officers.

