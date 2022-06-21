Nurse: How Arabic teacher allegedly assaulted 9 Islamic pupils sexually in Lagos

A nurse, Mrs Oluchi Nwoke- Okoi, yesterday, told an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court how an Arabic teacher, Farouk Adamu, allegedly fingered his nine Islamic pupils, ages seven to 13 years

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Farouk is facing a nine-count- charge bordering on sexual assault. Nwoke-okoi, a registered nurse and midwife, while being led in evidence by the state prosecutor, Mrs. Olufunke Adegoke, said she was a staff of Women At Risk Foundation (WARIF) and has 15 years’ experience in midwifery.

The witness told the court that she attended to nine survivors and conducted vagina examination on seven of them after their mothers brought them to WARIF centre on Feb. 20, 2019.

“The survivors and their mothers were brought to the centre by police officers. We took time to question each of the survivor and also conducted vagina examination on them. “Seven of the survivors said that the defendant, who is their Arabic teacher, on several occasions, inserted his fingers into their vaginas.

“The 8th survivor said the defendant only touched her breast while the 9th survivor told us that she was afraid to attend the lslamic class after her sister told her that the defendant inserted his fingers into her vagina.

“Vagina examination was carried out on them. Based on their histories and the vagina examination, the result shows absence of hymen. Conclusion is suggestive of sexual assault of minor,” she said. The witness told the court that the youngest of the survivor was seven years while the oldest was 13 years.

In a cross-examination by defence counsel, Mr A.O. Okonkwo, Nwoke-okoi said she was certified by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), adding that the vagina examination she carried out on the survivors was not outside her practice.

She further said that vigorous scratching could not tamper with hymen. “I have a license to practice as a registered and certified midwife and the vagina examination I carried out is not outside my practice

