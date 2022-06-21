Metro & Crime

Nurse: How Arabic teacher allegedly assaulted 9 Islamic pupils sexually in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A nurse, Mrs Oluchi Nwoke- Okoi, yesterday, told an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court how an Arabic teacher, Farouk Adamu, allegedly fingered his nine Islamic pupils, ages seven to 13 years

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Farouk is facing a nine-count- charge bordering on sexual assault. Nwoke-okoi, a registered nurse and midwife, while being led in evidence by the state prosecutor, Mrs. Olufunke Adegoke, said she was a staff of Women At Risk Foundation (WARIF) and has 15 years’ experience in midwifery.

 

The witness told the court that she attended to nine survivors and conducted vagina examination on seven of them after their mothers brought them to WARIF centre on Feb. 20, 2019.

“The survivors and their mothers were brought to the centre by police officers. We took time to question each of the survivor and also conducted vagina examination on them. “Seven of the survivors said that the defendant, who is their Arabic teacher, on several occasions, inserted his fingers into their vaginas.

 

“The 8th survivor said the defendant only touched her breast  while the 9th survivor told us that she was afraid to attend the lslamic class after her sister told her that the defendant inserted his fingers into her vagina.

 

“Vagina examination was carried out on them. Based on their histories and the vagina examination, the result shows absence of hymen. Conclusion is suggestive of sexual assault of minor,” she said. The witness told the court that the youngest of the survivor was seven years while the oldest was 13 years.

 

In a cross-examination by defence counsel, Mr A.O. Okonkwo, Nwoke-okoi said she was certified by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), adding that the vagina examination she carried out on the survivors was not outside her practice.

 

She further said that vigorous scratching could not tamper with hymen. “I have a license to practice as a registered and certified midwife and the vagina examination I carried out is not outside my practice

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Video skits: Imo Deputy Speaker allegedly batters comedian for criticizing him

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steve Uzoechi, Owerri The Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Amara Iwuanyanwu, has allegedly ordered the brutal beating of stand-up comedian and his kinsman, Franklin Ozuruigbo. Our correspondent learnt that Iwuanyanwu had viewed with distaste satirical video skits made by the comedian which allegedly portrayed him in bad light. Narrating his […]
Metro & Crime

Yahoo: EFCC arrests brothers, others, recovers cars

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, yesterday arrested two pairs of brothers – Ayoola Timilehin and Olusola Timilehin as well as Oladayo Fayemi and Tolulope Fayemi – for internet fraud. The commission also arrested three other suspected internet fraudsters otherwise called Yahoo Boys. They are Temitope Kumuyi, Babatunde Oyelakin and Olanrewaju Ibrahim. […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara gov loses father

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin   Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq SAN (OFR), father of Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is dead. He passed on at the age of 93 in  Abuja. The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, was reported to have died peacefully […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica