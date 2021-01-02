Arts & Entertainments

Nurse suspended for having sex with COVID-19 patient

A male nurse in Indonesia has been suspended after admitting that he removed his personal protective equipment to have sex with a coronavirus (COVID-19) patient. The nurse and the patient, who is also a male, snuck off to have sex in a toilet in the hospital, the Indonesia Expat reported. The incident only came to light after the patient boasted about it on his Twitter account last Wednesday.

The patient reportedly uploaded what he said was a screenshot of flirty WhatsApp messages between the pair that included detailed discussions of lubricants and the size of the men’s genitals. The man also posted an image of what appeared to be the nurse’s PPE lying on the floor during their rendezvous.

“It is true that there has been a suspected incident of a same-sex relationship between a health worker and a COVID-19 patient at the Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital,” Asep Gunawan of Indonesia’s National Nurses Association said. The Indonesia Expat reported that both of the men have been identified and admitted to the sexual encounter.

The two men were later administered coronavirus tests. The patient was found to still be positive for COVID-19, while the nurse, who tested negative, has been handed over to the police for legal proceedings, officials said.

“This case has been transferred to the Central Jakarta Police. We have secured the health worker to become a witness and asked for further information,” the New York Post reported Lt. Col. Arh Herwin of the Regional Military Command as saying. “Meanwhile, the patient continues to undergo isolation at the Athlete’s House,” he added, referring to a former Asian Games athletes accommodation village that was transformed into a coronavirus hospital.

