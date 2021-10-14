News

Nurses Are in High Demand, and Mohamad Younes Has Developed a New Way of Training Them

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

This is the story of a nurse who drives a Lamborghini! Mohamad Younes, also known as Alphaslice, was just a nurse before becoming the face of the nursing education industry. How did it all happen – the quick fame, the millionaire status, and the Lamborghini? These questions bring our focus to the newly emerging economy of online education.

The industry of online education, for Mohamad Younes, has turned out to be a magic wand. From living on a limited monthly salary, today Mohamad Younes is living the upwardly mobile life. Tired of having to live paycheck to paycheck, he began to venture into the online teaching and mentoring profession after emigrating to the United States.

Mohamad’s view of the nursing sector showed him the opportunity that lay ahead of him. With more and more youngsters choosing nursing as their career, he saw the need for good mentors who could help those students pass the NCLEX nursing exam. Being a people person, Mohamad Younes quickly attracted many aspiring students through his educational platform. His teaching abilities were well received by the students, and there began his journey towards financial stability and growth. “Teaching and mentoring other fellow nurses gives me a lot of satisfaction,” says Mohamad. His lifestyle proves his point.

For a nurse-turned-teacher, Mohamad Younes lives a life that many people can only dream of. He surrounds himself with the best things. “There’s no room for mediocrity in my life,” he proudly proclaims.
While juggling a high society lifestyle, Mohamad seldom takes his eyes off his work. “I want my course to be used in every nursing school in the country,” he says. A big vision indeed!
The hyper-connected world of today has opened opportunities for the online teaching industry to grow. Now the internet is the place for students and teachers to find one another. Not only does this help build a world filled with knowledge, but as in Mohamad Younes’ case, it helps one build wealth too.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Abuja newspaper vendors protest, mourn slain colleague

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Members of Abuja Newspaper Vendors Association, yesterday shut down the popular Area 1, Garki Newspaper Distribution Centre to protest and mourn one of its own, who was allegedly killed on Thursday by a security operative attached to the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Chairman of the Association, Etim Iwara, who addressed […]
News

COVID-19: 20 African countries to get vaccines next week

Posted on Author Reporter

  The distribution of coronavirus vaccine across the African continent is to begin next week, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday. Africa CDC chief, John Nkengasong, said doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be distributed to around 20 countries and that health-care workers would be prioritised in the inoculation […]
News

Adamawa APC assures of free and fair congress elections

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has vowed to conduct the state congress elections in a free and fair manner. The Chairman of the Grassroots Stakeholders Forum of the party, Mr Julius Kadala, while addressing stakeholders yesterday in Yola, debunked insinuation of zoning positions to members. According to Mr Kadala, “We want to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica