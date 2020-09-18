Nurses, Midwives issue ultimatum over fuel, electricity prices

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has begun mobilisation of its members to down tools nationwide should the Federal Government fail to reverse hike prices of petrol and the electricity within the next 14 days. In a communique issued by the Central Working Committee of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), a directive signed by NANNM’s General Secretary, T.A. Shettima and sighted by newsmen in Abuja, the association said it had commenced mobilization of its members including states’ chairmen and secretaries. It reads: “I write to forward herewith the communique issued at the end of the Central Working Committee of the NLC held on September 16 2020. In summary, the meeting discussed the unprecedented hike in the cost of Petroleum Motor Spirit (and) the outrageous increase in electricity tariffs.

“The meeting resolved to issue a 14 days ultimatum to the Federal Government within which to reverse the increases or face an indefinite strike. You are by this letter directed to start mobilisation and sensitisation of our members. We shall keep you posted on any further development in this regard.” Also, the Central Working Committee of the NLC has said Nigerians may buy fuel for N500 per litre if the hike in petrol was not nipped in the bud. This was contained in a communique signed by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and the General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

The CWC had also questioned the constant increase in electricity tariff despite the release of public funds to a sector already privatized, noting that the increase in energy cost had automatically upped the cost of doing business in Nigeria resulting in hyperinflation thus threatening to force many local businesses to either close shop or relocate to friendlier business climes.

It said: “It was the reasoned position of the CWC that subjecting the price of refined petroleum products to the twin factors of volatility in the global oil market and instability in our exchange rate only means that there is no end in sight to the skyrocketing price of petrol and other refined petroleum consumables.

“This means that Nigerians in the nearest future would be forced to pay up to five hundred naira for a liter of petrol. This is clearly unacceptable to Organized Labour in Nigeria and certainly to the Nigerian people; ‘The CWC resolved to issue a 2 weeks ultimatum for an indefinite strike action and peaceful protest, to take effect from Monday, 28th September 2020, if government fails to reverse the recent hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.”

