Nurses/Midwives serve FG 14-day strike notice over fuel, electricity hike

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has began mobilisation of its members to down tools nationwide, should the Federal Government fail to reverse the increase in the price of petrol and electricity tariff within the next 14 days.

Based on a communique issued by the Central Working Committee of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), a directive signed by NANNM’s General Secretary, T.A. Shettima and sighted by newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, has been issued to its state Chairmen and Secretaries.

The document reads: “I write to forward herewith the communique issued at the end of the Central Working Committee of the NLC held on September 16 2020. In summary, the meeting discussed the unprecedented hike in the cost of Petroleum Motor Spirit (and) the outrageous increase in electricity tariffs.

“The meeting resolved to issue a 14 days ultimatum to the Federal Government within which to reverse the increases or face an indefinite strike. You are by this letter directed to start mobilisation and sensitisation of our members. We shall keep you posted on any further development in this regard.”

Meanwhile, the Central Working Committee of the NLC, has raised concerns if the price increase of petrol was not nipped in the bud, Nigerians may end up paying N500 per litre.

