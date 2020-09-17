News

Nurses/Midwives serve FG 14-day strike notice over fuel, electricity hike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has began mobilisation of its members to down tools nationwide, should the Federal Government fail to reverse the increase in the price of petrol and electricity tariff within the next 14 days.
Based on a communique issued by the Central Working Committee of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), a directive signed by NANNM’s General Secretary, T.A. Shettima and sighted by newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, has been issued to its state Chairmen and Secretaries.
The document reads: “I write to forward herewith the communique issued at the end of the Central Working Committee of the NLC held on September 16 2020. In summary, the meeting discussed the unprecedented hike in the cost of Petroleum Motor Spirit (and) the outrageous increase in electricity tariffs.
“The meeting resolved to issue a 14 days ultimatum to the Federal Government within which to reverse the increases or face an indefinite strike. You are by this letter directed to start mobilisation and sensitisation of our members. We shall keep you posted on any further development in this regard.”
Meanwhile, the Central Working Committee of the NLC, has raised concerns if the price increase of petrol was not nipped in the bud, Nigerians may end up paying N500 per litre.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fuel hike: FG’s action brutal – ActionAid Nigeria

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

The ActionAid Nigeria on Thursday described the increment of petroleum pump price by the Federal Government, as “brutal and insensitive”. The humanitarian organisation, which said this through a press statement signed by the Country Director, Ene Obi, said the country, which is already going through hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, cannot survive […]
News

When ANDP rattled Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

After a verdict that dismissed three petitions against Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State, many had thought that the endless litigations against his election were over. But like a bolt from the blues, his election was annulled last week following a petition by one unknown party. Pauline Onyibe reports from Yenagoa on the confusion that […]
News

AMCON takes over Pan Ocean assets over N240bn debt

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Uga

The Federal High Court, presided over by Justice A.M. Liman, yesterday ordered the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and its assignee to take over all the assets of Everest Nominees Limited and Dr. Bolaji Ogundare, a subsidiary of Pan Ocean Group. suit is between AMCON vs Everest Nominees Limited, and Dr. Bolaji Ogundare, a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: