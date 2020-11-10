Nurses petition Buhari over colleagues’ incarceration

Nurses in Nigeria under the banner of University Graduates of Nursing Science Association, UGONSA, yesterday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene over an alleged continuous detention of three of their members for more than one year. T

he nurses are, however, demanding the president’s intervention to free their colleagues. Besides, the group sent petitions to the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Justice of Nigeria as well as the National Human Rights Commission.

The group said their members were being held over the alleged murder of one of their colleagues, late Dr. Maria Amadi, who until her death was the Head, Nursing Services, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital (FNHE), Enugu. In the letter to President Buhari signed by the Association’s National President, Chief S.O. Egwuenu and National Secretary, P.O. Etong, the body argued that it was unjust for their colleagues to remain incarcerated based on mere suspicion. Those being held included Mr. Afam Ndu and Mrs. Buzo-Maduka Ruth and Mrs. Achara Stella also being held for another offence.

The nurses said they were worried over the detention of the said members “despite glaring evidence that showed that they had no hand in the death of the woman especially as the armed robbers who allegedly robbed and shot the deceased had not only confessed to the crime and recreated how they carried out the operation to the police, but also been charged to court.”

They claimed that the nurses were still in detention because of alleged interference from high places “despite all facts that clearly point to their innocence.” “These innocent employees of the FNHE have been unjustly separated from their families for 18 months now for a crime they never committed.

“We showed remarkable equanimity when our members were unjustly and hurriedly clamped into detention without any shred of evidence over the unfortunate murder of Late Dr. Maria Amadi (who was also a Deputy Director of Nursing) simply because some people said they “suspected” the deceased does not get along with them well in their place of work.”

Like this: Like Loading...