Nurses seeks justice for murdered member

National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FCT Council, has called on the authorities to unmask the killers of one of its members, Mrs Grace Dauda.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Dauda was murdered on Jan. 5 at her residence in Auta Balefi, Karu Local Area of Nasarawa State, by unknown persons. NAN also reports that the late Dauda was until her death, the Chief Nursing Officer of Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja.

 

Chairman of the association, Mrs Deborah Yusuf, who expressed sorrow over the murder at a news conference yesterday in Abuja, said that NANNM was sad that the killers had yet to be apprehended.

 

She called on security forces to fish out the killers of Dauda, adding that the association would not rest until this was done. Yusuf also called for improvement in security intelligence and surveillance in the FCT and its environs. “The feeling of loss is so great. It is visceral.

 

With great sorrow in our hearts, we mourn one of our dedicated, committed and reliable members. “It is really a monumental loss to the entire nursing community in Nigeria. We commiserate with her family on this painful loss. We pray for the repose of her soul.

 

“Whatever the reason for this most unnatural and barbaric act of man’s inhumanity to man, we want to stress that nobody has the right to take life except God,” Yusuf said.

 

