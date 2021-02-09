Education

Nursing Council approves LCU courses

The Board of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, the statutory body responsible for promoting and maintaining excellence in nursing education and practice in the country, has approved and granted full accreditation to the Department of Nursing Science of the Lead City University, Ibadan.

 

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aderemi Adeyemo Kabiru, who disclosed this at the 17th matriculation of the university, where a total of 887 students undertook the matriculation oath, added that the nursing programme was among the 70 courses verified, and accredited in the university by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

 

He added that NUC had also approved a resource assessment visit to the university for the establishment of MBBS, Medicine and Surgery, Doctor of Physiotherapy, D. Pharmacy; BSc Pharmacy, BSc Surveying and Geo-Informatics, Tourism and Hospitality Studies, as well as Urban and Regional Planning.

 

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor tasked the fresh students to uphold the university’s tradition of academic excellence and exemplary conduct in conformity with the bond for good behaviour, dedication, loyalty and obedience to the institution’s oath of allegiance administered on them by the Registrar, warning that they should be aware that they would be accountable for their actions.

 

Adeyemo said: “Be warned that a breach of the oath taken today will definitely attract appropriate sanctions. Again, I admonish you to steer clear of acts of hooligan- ism and other forms of social vices and unruly behaviour, but strive to uphold the ideals of the university.

 

“Since it was founded in 2005, Lead City University has established a rich tradition of excellence across a broad range of academic disciplines. We are building on this tradition by ensuring that LCU students receive the best possible quality of teaching and research supervision from highly qualified academics who are involved in leading and cutting-edge international research programmes.

 

“We are committed to high quality education with the vision to be a centre of excellence, geared towards meeting contemporary and future societal needs with the mission to expand the frontiers of knowledge, by providing qualitative training with innovative methods that guarantee balanced education, sound judgment and worthy character.”

 

He further added: “I appeal to you to jealously guard this great privilege that you have been given to be a member of this university, which has a proven track record of reputation for academic excellence, as well as a trusted and solid reputation for the quality of its graduates for the past 15 years.

