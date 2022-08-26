Business

Nursing institutions tasked on quality education

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Bauchi State Government has urged the Forum of Heads of Nursing Institutions in Nigeria (FOHNIN ) to promote quality nursing education in the interest of public health. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Alhaji Ali Baayo, stated this at the ongoing 19th annual scientific conference of the forum, which ends holding in Bauchi. Represented by Dr Rohinson Yusuf, Director Medical Services, Baayo urged FOHNIN to proffer solutions to the challenges bedeviling nursing education in the country.

He described nurses and midwives as critical pillars in healthcare delivery, saying, ”we need to strengthen their training process.” Delivering the keynote, Dr Faruk Abubakar, Registrar, Nurses and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, said that nursing education was gaining more attention in the country. ”Nursing practice is becoming more advanced. This means that there are opportunities for expansion of practice. ”Nursing profession is becoming more attractive and highly needed. The future of nursing lies in leading change and advancing health,” he said.

He said that Nigeria needed to tap into the latest technologies in nursing education to ensure quality output. Also, Dr Yusif Jibrin, Chief Medical Director, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, called for more training in order to acquire latest skills. He urged the forum to reorientate the mindset of nursing students towards a more efficient service delivery and better output. Dr Aminu Bello, Chairman FOHNIN, said that nursing education was advancing at an appreciable rate in the country. He saud that no fewer than 30 universities were already offering Masters degrees in 17 postgraduate nursing specialisations across the country. Bello, however, expressed concerns over the migration of Nigerian nurses to other countries where they viewed the profession as better rewarding.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Again, NACCIMA laments Nigeria’s rising debt profile

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With the country’s foreign debt showing an increase of 150 per cent, from $15 billion in September 2017 to $38 billion as at September 2021, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has joined other private sector groups to call for a rethink in the ways the present administration source […]
Business

Ecobank partners Lagos on artisanal fishery value chain

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State government has commended Ecobank Nigeria for partnering with it to uplift artisanal fishery value chain in the state. Speaking at the presentation of 34 fibre glass boats with outboard engines and other ancillary fishing equipment to cooperative societies of 680 youth fishermen, the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, said […]
Business

‘SSA must embrace data, others to achieve SDGs’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Countries in sub- Sahara Africa (SSA) have been urged to strive for improvements in the areas of data aggregation, developmental techniques and empowerment of people to enable them meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the region by 2030. A Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Tolu Oyekan, made the call while highlighting the challenges […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica