Nursing institutions tasked on quality education

The Bauchi State Government has urged the Forum of Heads of Nursing Institutions in Nigeria (FOHNIN ) to promote quality nursing education in the interest of public health. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Alhaji Ali Baayo, stated this at the ongoing 19th annual scientific conference of the forum, which ends holding in Bauchi. Represented by Dr Rohinson Yusuf, Director Medical Services, Baayo urged FOHNIN to proffer solutions to the challenges bedeviling nursing education in the country.

He described nurses and midwives as critical pillars in healthcare delivery, saying, ”we need to strengthen their training process.” Delivering the keynote, Dr Faruk Abubakar, Registrar, Nurses and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, said that nursing education was gaining more attention in the country. ”Nursing practice is becoming more advanced. This means that there are opportunities for expansion of practice. ”Nursing profession is becoming more attractive and highly needed. The future of nursing lies in leading change and advancing health,” he said.

He said that Nigeria needed to tap into the latest technologies in nursing education to ensure quality output. Also, Dr Yusif Jibrin, Chief Medical Director, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, called for more training in order to acquire latest skills. He urged the forum to reorientate the mindset of nursing students towards a more efficient service delivery and better output. Dr Aminu Bello, Chairman FOHNIN, said that nursing education was advancing at an appreciable rate in the country. He saud that no fewer than 30 universities were already offering Masters degrees in 17 postgraduate nursing specialisations across the country. Bello, however, expressed concerns over the migration of Nigerian nurses to other countries where they viewed the profession as better rewarding.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...