Metro & Crime

Nursing mother, 15 others die in Delta auto crashes

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

A mother of a twomonth- old baby and 15 others lost their lives in two motor accidents in Delta State. The crashes occurred at the Agbor axis of the ever-busy Benin-Asaba- Onitsha Expressway and the Direct Labour Agency (DLA) Road. The nursing mother died in the accident on the DLA Road in Asaba, the state capital.

She died instantly as the car smashed her head against a nearby fence. The 15 others were passengers of a luxury bus. Five of them died on the spot at Alifekede community on the Benin- Asaba-Onitsha Expressway. The crash involved a luxury bus and a Toyota Sienna.

The remaining 10 victims died later in the hospital. It was learnt that the driver of the Sienna, who was driving against traffic, caused the accident. The Sienna allegedly rammed into the luxury bus while trying to avoid a head-on-collision. The 10 other passengers were said to be between life and death. They rushed to a nearby hospital where they were confirmed dead.

A witness said the Sienna was driving against traffic when it suddenly ran into the luxury bus which was on the right way. “There was pandemonium immediately as shouts of agony erupted from the two vehicles,” the witness said.

Sympathisers and operatives of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were said to have rushed to the scene but the rescue mission was in vain. The Head of Operations of the Delta State Command of the FRSC, Mr. Bakare Fatai Adesina, confirmed the incident but could not give exact details of those who died. The nursing mother was reportedly crushed to death by a suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ who was on top of speed on the newly constructed road.

The yet-to-be identified nursing mother was going on the walkway when the driver veered-off the road and hit her. She was said to be returning from where she had gone to buy bread when the 28-year-old man driving a Toyota Corolla car hit her. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the death of the nursing mother. She said the suspect had been arrested and his car impounded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Eight die in Delta canoe accident

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Eight people were feared dead in a passenger canoe accident in the early hours of yesterday at Omeluigboma, near Oko, in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State. Omeluigboma and Oko communities are situated by the bank of River Niger. During the rainy season, the tributaries of the River Niger usually overflow, causing major […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack Kogi medical centre, disrupt COVID-19 briefing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen, on Wednesday, attacked the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja, Kogi state, and disrupted a COVID-19 press conference. The hospital had scheduled a media briefing for the day to demand a COVID-19 screening centre in the state and to also speak about the challenges health workers are facing with regard to the disease. […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos House Imam dies after auto crash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla The Chief Islamic cleric at the Lagos Government House, Alausa Secretariat Ikeja, Imam Tijani Adejare has been confirmed dead. New Telegraph learnt that the Imam died barely one week after his was involved in an auto crash in Iju axis of the state. Following the fatal accident, the deceased was placed under […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica