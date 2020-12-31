Nursing mother, 15 others die in Delta auto crashes

A mother of a twomonth- old baby and 15 others lost their lives in two motor accidents in Delta State. The crashes occurred at the Agbor axis of the ever-busy Benin-Asaba- Onitsha Expressway and the Direct Labour Agency (DLA) Road. The nursing mother died in the accident on the DLA Road in Asaba, the state capital.

She died instantly as the car smashed her head against a nearby fence. The 15 others were passengers of a luxury bus. Five of them died on the spot at Alifekede community on the Benin- Asaba-Onitsha Expressway. The crash involved a luxury bus and a Toyota Sienna.

The remaining 10 victims died later in the hospital. It was learnt that the driver of the Sienna, who was driving against traffic, caused the accident. The Sienna allegedly rammed into the luxury bus while trying to avoid a head-on-collision. The 10 other passengers were said to be between life and death. They rushed to a nearby hospital where they were confirmed dead.

A witness said the Sienna was driving against traffic when it suddenly ran into the luxury bus which was on the right way. “There was pandemonium immediately as shouts of agony erupted from the two vehicles,” the witness said.

Sympathisers and operatives of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were said to have rushed to the scene but the rescue mission was in vain. The Head of Operations of the Delta State Command of the FRSC, Mr. Bakare Fatai Adesina, confirmed the incident but could not give exact details of those who died. The nursing mother was reportedly crushed to death by a suspected ‘Yahoo Boy’ who was on top of speed on the newly constructed road.

The yet-to-be identified nursing mother was going on the walkway when the driver veered-off the road and hit her. She was said to be returning from where she had gone to buy bread when the 28-year-old man driving a Toyota Corolla car hit her. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the death of the nursing mother. She said the suspect had been arrested and his car impounded.

