Nursing mothers recount challenges of breastfeeding

Going by modern trends on infant and new born feeding practices, giving children infant formula as the basic source of nutrient has become a thing of the past. Promoting breast milk as the best diet for children has consequently become widely acceptable globally. Although, feeding infants breast milk exclusively for the first six months of their lives is now the norm, going by the endorsement of the World Health Organisation (WHO), some nursing mothers have been found to wean their babies even before the given time, thereby exposing them to undue malnutrition.

In spite of their awareness and knowledge that breast milk is very essential for the survival of infants, some mothers still persist on denying their babies exclusive breastfeeding due to several reasons. While sharing her experience on the challenges she faced on infant feeding practice on the occasion of the World Breastfeeding Week 2021, Mrs Anozie a mother of a two-month old baby, said she was compelled to stop breastfeeding her son because “I found that breastfeeding him exclusively became very stressful for me. He was a very energetic baby and could go on and on suckling the breast milk such that whenever I laid him down so as to attend to other household chores, he would cry all though as if all he wanted to do was to suckle the breast milk all day.

“I was not ready to go on that way with his feeding because I observed that it was beginning to impact my health negatively; it was not only stressful, it made me to lose a lot of sleep.” Speaking in similar vein, another nursing mother resident in Festac area of Lagos, Mrs Bose Lawal told the New Telegraph that after three months of exclusively breastfeeding her daughter, “I noticed that she didn’t like breast milk. Whenever I breastfeed her she would throw up and mess the room up with her vomit. “On the contrary whenever she’s given cereal she never vomited. Rather, she requested for more.” Another breastfeeding mother with an infant of two months old also shared her experience, saying breastfeeding hasn’t been easy for her because she has to quit her job for some months to take care of her daughter.

She said that if she had a way to skip breastfeeding of her child, she wouldn’t even bother breastfeeding her. According to her, she has to wake up at night just to nurse her baby and put her to sleep, all of which were time consuming but the baby doesn’t seem grateful. “Although, I know she’s an infant but there are some things she does that makes me wonder why she was always reacting negatively to being breastfed.” On her part, a nurse from a pharmacy also gave reasons of why some women stop breastfeeding their babies before the mandatory six months. She stated that all her years of working as a nurse haven’t been so easy.

The lady explained that some mothers stop breastfeeding because some of them are managing diseases such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, and some blood related diseases that can affect the child negatively through breastfeeding. The nurse gave an instance of a girl child of about 18 years who died about a year ago because she was infected with HIV while her mother was breastfeeding her.

However, while affirming the importance of breastfeeding in a joint statement to mark this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore and the WHO Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, followed by exclusive breastfeeding for six months and continued breastfeeding for up to two years or beyond offer a powerful line of defense against all forms of child malnutrition, including wasting and obesity. “Breastfeeding also acts as babies’ first vaccine, protecting them against many common childhood illnesses.”

