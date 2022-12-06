Nursing student declared missing in Osun

A 500 level nursing student of the University of Osun State (UNIOSUN) Ayomide Popoola, has been declared missing. Ayomide, according to her sister, was last seen on Saturday, December 3 around Awosuru Street in Osogbo.

In a message on her Tweeter handle, Ayomide’s sister said: “My Sister, Ayomide Popoola is missing. She was last seen on Saturday 3rd of December around Awosuru Street, Osogbo. She’s a 500L Nursing Student of Uniosun. Please any information regarding her whereabouts will be highly appreciated.

All efforts to get confirmation from Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola proved abortive as her number was not reachable as of the time of filing this report.

