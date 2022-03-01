Metro & Crime

NURTW Chairman Kunle Poly further remanded for alleged murder

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on Monday, further remanded Azeez Lawal, Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos Island Branch B, for alleged murder. Forty-eight-year-old Lawal (alias Kunle Poly) is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder and membership of an unlawful society.

 

He is standing trial along with one Adekanbi Wahab, aged 38. Chief Magistrate Linda Balo  gun remanded them at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Lagos State. Although the charges were read to the defendants, their pleas were not taken. Balogun ordered that their further remand for 30 days pending advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

 

Balogun ordered the further remand following an application by the prosecutor, Mr Morufu Animashaun, attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti.

 

Balogun held that there was merit in the application. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendants were, on Jan. 27, remanded for an initial period of 30 days. Balogun had remanded them pending further investigations by the police.

 

The alleged offences contravene Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and Section 3 of the Anti-cultism Law of Lagos State, 2021. The court adjourned the case until March 28 for mention.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

