NURTW crisis: We’ve fortified security around motor parks in Lagos –Police

The Lagos State Police Command has assured residents of the state not to panic as a result of the fallout between the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and its Lagos State Council. The national leadership of the NURTW had suspended the Lagos State council chairman of the union, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

This is as Akinsanya also pulled out of the Lagos NURTW with immediate effect, creating confusion and tension among members of the union in the state. The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the Commissioner of Police, Alabi Abiodun, has alerted all area commanders, DPOs and strategic team leaders to ensure a 24-hour surveillance and patrol in all the nook and cranny of motor parks in the state. Ajisebutu assured that “there is no cause for alarm in the state. We have also sent our plain clothes detectives to all motor parks across the state to prevent breakdown of law and orders.

“We cannot take chances for any reason; I want to assure the public that we are on top of the situation.” It was gathered that the suspension, said to be indefinite, followed two earlier queries that were sent to the Lagos transport union boss.

Saturday Telegraph also learnt that the suspension of Akinsanya might not be unconnected with a protest, organised by his loyalists, who were led by Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle at the Lagos House in Marina, a few days ago. The protesters accused the national leadership of the NURTW of unduly interfering in the activities of the Lagos State council of the union and asked Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to intervene. According to the nation- al leadership of NURTW, Akinsanya was suspended for “alleged insubordination, gross misconduct and inciting NURTW members in Lagos against the national leadership.” In a letter signed by the General Secretary of NURTW, Kabiru Yau, the national leadership directed Akinsanya to “hand over the mantle of leadership to his deputy and release all property belonging to the transport body in his possession to the state secretary to avoid any leadership vacuum in the state.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...