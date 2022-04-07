News

NURTW dissolves Lagos council

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has dissolved its Lagos State council and removed Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo as chairman. In a statement titled: ‘Dissolution of Lagos State Administrative Council’ signed by National President, Tajudeen Baruwa and General Secretary Kabiru Ado Ya’u, the union said the decision was based on the provisions of the NURTW constitution. The union’s secretary in Lagos, Seyi Bankole, was announced as the new head of NURTW in the state.

The statement reads in part: “In view of the fact that nature abhors a vacuum, the state secretary of the union, Comrade Seyi Bankole, is hereby directed to take over the running of the affairs of Lagos State council pending the constitution of a caretaker committee after consultation with relevant authorities.” The union advised members in the state and general public against dealing with members of the dissolved council on issues concerning the NURTW. The national body said it took the decision to dissolve the council because MC Oluomo failed to show remorse after being suspended over alleged misconduct and insubordination.

 

