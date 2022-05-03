Metro & Crime

NURTW Face-off: CP Alabi reads riot act to mischief makers

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has warned that anyone found fomenting trouble anywhere within the state would be promptly apprehended and made to face the law.

 

In a statement yesterday by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the CP said the warning has become imperative following incessant clashes, fracas and malicious damage to property recently experienced in some parts of Lagos State, mostly linked to the issues surrounding the management of motor parks within the state.

Hundeyin said the Commissioner of Police, who has met with the major contenders- Musiliu  Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo and Azeez Abiola aka Istijaba – separately in his office, admonished them to prevail on their followers to act within the confines of the law, as he is poised to ensure the security currently being enjoyed in Lagos State remains intact.

 

He said in line with this stance, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and tactical commanders have been directed to deal decisively with anyone found instigating or causing a breach of peace within their respective areas of responsibility (AoR).

Meanwhile, CP Alabi has called on Lagos residents to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, as all human, material and operational resources have been optimally deployed to ensure their safety and security.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

