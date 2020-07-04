Feature

NURTW hails FG for lifting interstate travel ban

The President, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Ibikunle Tajudeen Baruwa, has commended the Federal Government for lifting the ban on interstate travel. He said: “It is commendable that the Federal Government has found it convenient at this time to ease the restrictions hitherto placed on interstate travels to contain the spread of COVID-19, this step would allow our members return to their work and contribute in moving the economy forward.” He also commended the Federal Ministry of Employment, Labour and Productivity for involving chairmen of the Union as members of the state committees in the planned recruitment of 774,000 Nigerians in the special public works programme of the federal government.

He said: “I commend the state minister of Employment, Labour and Productivity, Festus Kenyamo, for appointing state chairmen of NURTW across the country as committee members in the planned recruitment of Nigerians in the special public works programme of the Federal Government.

“Our Union is responsible for conveying 75 per cent of the total number of travellers in the country, necessitating the need for governments’ intervention to boost the capacity of our members to effectively deliver on the high passenger demands. “I, therefore, call on the Federal Government to support the Union by providing us with buses to assist in commuting the large number of passengers in the country.”

