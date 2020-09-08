NURTW members invade Ondo Assembly, scare away reinstated lawmakers

Tension heightened in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday when members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state invaded the state House of Assembly complex.

Sources within the Assembly said the NURTW members were brought in to prevent four suspended lawmakers who were recently reinstated by an Akure High Court from gaining access into the premises of the legislature.

The four lawmakers, who were on July 8 suspended indefinitely by the leadership of the Assembly over what was described as their ‘unparlia mentary’ acts, had their suspension quashed by an Akure High Court. In his ruling, Justice Ademola Bola had said that the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyeloogun, lacked the power to suspend any member of the Assembly.

The affected lawmakers – the Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, Hon. Adewale Williams, Hon Tomide Akinribido and Hon. Favour Semilore Tomomowe, were among the nine lawmakers who refused to sign the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

When New Telegraph visited the Assembly, the hoodlums were seen stationed at strategic locations within the vicinity of the complex with policemen on ground to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Oleyelogun, insisted that they were not thugs as being speculated but members of the state NURTW. He said the NURTW members were on the Assembly premises for a crucial meeting. However, the Deputy Speaker, Ogundeji, faulted the speaker’s claims.

He said: “Idajo and his members from the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW came to the House to kill us on the orders of the governor and the speaker. They said we should not enter the House to perform our constitutional legislative duties.

Like this: Like Loading...