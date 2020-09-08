Metro & Crime

NURTW members invade Ondo Assembly, scare away reinstated lawmakers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE Comment(0)

 

 

Tension heightened in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday when members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state invaded the state House of Assembly complex.

 

Sources within the Assembly said the NURTW members were brought in to prevent four suspended lawmakers who were recently reinstated by an Akure High Court from gaining access into the premises of the legislature.

 

The four lawmakers, who were on July 8 suspended indefinitely by the leadership of the Assembly over what was described as their ‘unparlia  mentary’ acts, had their suspension quashed by an Akure High Court. In his ruling, Justice Ademola Bola had said that the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyeloogun, lacked the power to suspend any member of the Assembly.

 

The affected lawmakers – the Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, Hon. Adewale Williams, Hon Tomide Akinribido and Hon. Favour Semilore Tomomowe, were among the nine lawmakers who refused to sign the impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

 

When New Telegraph visited the Assembly, the hoodlums were seen stationed at strategic locations within the vicinity of the complex with policemen on ground to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

 

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Oleyelogun, insisted that they were not thugs as being speculated but members of the state NURTW. He said the NURTW members were on the Assembly premises for a crucial meeting. However, the Deputy Speaker, Ogundeji, faulted the speaker’s claims.

 

He said: “Idajo and his members from the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW came to the House to kill us on the orders of the governor and the speaker. They said we should not enter the House to perform our constitutional legislative duties.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue SUBEB a conduit pipe for individuals to siphone money – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday dropped a bomshell again on the alleged fraudulent activities being perpetrated at the State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB). The governor said: “The agency has now become a pocket for many individuals to come in and amass wealth through fraudulent means”. The governor disclosed this while receiving the […]
Metro & Crime

FG asked to devolve more powers to regional units

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

The Abeokuta Club, an elite social and professional group in Ogun State, has called on the Federal Government to devolve authority on security, land, solid minerals, inland waterways, agriculture and education to regional units of the federation.   This, the group said, would enhance productivity, efficiency and optimal benefits to citizens of the country.   […]
Metro & Crime

Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

… Saves N672m from fictitious monthly salaries   Following its screening exercise and to ensure it meets up with the payment of salaries, Niger State government has discovered over N672 million diverted for monthly payment of 11,000  ghost workers The government said millions of naira were also traced to fictitious salary earners in the civil […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: