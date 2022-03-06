Metro & Crime

NURTW Members to Sanwo-Olu: Caution MC Oluomo now

Muritala Ayinla

Concerned over the possibility of a fresh bloody clash in Lagos, members of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have appealed for the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to caution the state Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called Mc Oluomo, from causing chaos with his alleged decision to run a parallel office with the National President, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa.

They alleged that Akinsanya had perfected plans to create a new union for the state as against the national body as well as declaring himself as boss of the new union.

The members also alleged that the state chairman has started gathering members to his camp and has mandated members to collect dues and remit directly to him, an action, they said, could affect the Lagos Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Speaking on the sudden developments that had brought the state chapter against the government, the Ikeja Branch Chairman, Kunle Anifowoshe, Sunday, said that the directives from MC Oluomo came as a surprise to them and that they do not understand his motive behind the sudden actions.

Anifowosh, therefore, called on the governor to immediately intervene to forestall clash by aggrieved members of the unions.

“We are appealing to the governor to quickly intervene and help caution him from embarking on all his plans across the state,” he said.

 

