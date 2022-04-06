Metro & Crime

NURTW Removes Oluomo, Dissolves Lagos State Council

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The National Administrative Council (NAC) of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has removed Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (AKA MC Oluomo) and dissolved the Lagos State Council of the union.

The union, in a statement on Wednesday titled: ‘Dissolution of Lagos State Administrative Council’, jointly signed by Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa and Alhaji Kabiru Ado Ya’u , the President and General Secretary respectively, stated that the decision of NAC was based on the provisions of the union’s constitution.

The Secretary of the state council has been appointed to take over the management of NURTW activities in the state in the interim.

The statement reads in part: “In view of the fact that nature abhors vacuum, the state secretary of the union, Comrade Seyi Bankole, is hereby directed to take over the running of the affairs of Lagos State council pending the constitution of a caretaker committee after consultation with relevant authorities.”

The statement also advised all members of the union in the state and general public to henceforth desist from dealing with members of the dissolved Lagos States council on issues concerning the union.

The national body stated that it took the decision to dissolve the Lagos State council due to the failure of the former state chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, to show remorse.

“The National Administrative Council, during its meeting of March 15, 2022, graciously passed a resolution to grant pardon to the suspended state chairman if he showed remorse and tender unreserved apology to the union. However, up till this moment the suspended chairman has bluntly refused to do so, hence, the decision to take action against the Lagos State Administrative Council by dissolving same,” the statement added.

Recall that the Lagos State Council under the former Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MCOluomo) has been engaging in a running battle with the national body of the union in Abuja. He was suspended for insubordination and in retaliation to his suspension, he (Akinsanya) on 10 March, 2022 at a press conference announced his exit as well as that of his supporters from NURTW.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Rainstorm kills pregnant woman, one other in Kwara community

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

A pregnant woman simply identified as Funmi and another aged woman, called Iya Isanlu, of Kajola village in Oke- Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State were killed during a rainstorm. The spokesman of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the death of the two women, saying […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Panel summons IG over assault on 76-year-old farmer

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters yesterday summoned the Inspector General Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, to appear before it.   Adamu was summoned over a case of police brutality, aggravated assault which has led to complete bedridden of a 76-year-old petitioner and farmer, Prince Adenwale Adewuyi. […]
Metro & Crime

Two held for buying goods with fake bank alerts

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Two suspects have been arrested in Oyo State for allegedly buying goods and collecting money from Point of Sales (POS) operators with fake bank alerts. The suspects, Olayide Olumide (31) and Oluwemimo Adeyanju (27), were accused of purchasing clothing materials and electronics from shop owners, market women and withdrawing money from POS operators in parts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica