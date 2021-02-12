NURTW, RTEAN in free-for-all over Lagos park

Police in Lagos yesterday arrested six suspects for the clash between members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN). The union members were fighting over the control of a motor park at Obalende.

The clash started about 8am at Obalende, where both sides were said to have used guns and other dangerous weapons to attack each other. A source told our correspondent that the majority of the parks in Obalende were under the control of NURTW, but that action didn’t go down well with RTEAN who said the parks should be shared for them. According to the source, the only area where RTEAN operates in the state is between Iyana-Iba, Abule-Ado and Badgry but its members also want to spread to other parts of the state. The fracas paralysed business activities and forced residents to scamper for safety.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has called both chairmen of the transport unions to an emergency meeting at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja. The state Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said normalcy had returned to the area as six suspects were arrested.

He said the command had deployed resources to disperse and suppress the hoodlums fomenting trouble at Obalende and normalcy had been restored to the area. Adejobi said based on preliminary findings, the crisis was between transport unions in the area and no life was lost.

He said: “Six suspected hoodlums have been arrested and handed over to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SIID), Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation. Meanwhile, the CP, Odumosu, warned that the command would not condone any act of lawlessness and criminality in the state. He directed the Area Commander, Area A, Lion Building, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Bode Ojajuni, to intensify efforts to flush the hoodlums out of the area and out of Lagos Island in general.

