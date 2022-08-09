Metro & Crime

NURTW, RTEAN knock PDP over minibus transaction, clear KWSG of wrongdoing

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Kwara State chapter of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and its National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW) counterpart have debunked claims by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the 50 mini-buses recently disbursed to their members by Self-Reliance Economic Advancement Programme (SEAP) through the state government were unserviceable and a scam.

The PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Prince Tunji Moronfoye, had described the scheme as “another state-backed scam in the long line of scamming schemes by the Kwara State APC regime. A close inspection of this Trojan horse exposed the fact that the much touted ‘serviceable vehicles were junkyard vehicles hastily assembled to be sold at a price of N3.7m to unsuspecting innocent transporters.”

Reacting in a joint statement signed by the two transport unions’ Chairmen, Abdulrazak Ariwoola (NURTW) and Abdulrahman Onikijipa (RTREAN) on Monday, the transport unions countered PDP’s claim, stating that all the 50 mini-buses were thoroughly inspected by the Unions’ leaders and were certified to be in good condition, wondering how “saboteurs and blackmailers crept in to paint a negative picture of the Kwara state government’s genuine and noble gesture”.

The unions said they bought the vehicles and supervised their conversion for use by their members, adding that the cost is mutually agreed because of the unique Suzuki brand they opted for on their own.

 

