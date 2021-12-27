NURTW to Ikpeazu: Caution your CoS over Abia transport union crisis

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has pleaded with Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, to caution his Chief of Staff (CoS), Dr Anthony Agbazuere, who it accused of being behind the crisis between the NURTW and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) in the state. Chief Peter Asagwara, NURTW secretary, Ugwunagbo Local Government Area told journalists in Aba that they have tried to manage the situation so that it will not esca-late, but the involvement of political office holders in the state, appears to be stoking the crisis. New Telegraph gathered that the fiasco which began at Ugwunagbo Local Government Area is currently spreading like wildfire as it has led to the death of a member of the NURTW at Ikwuano Local Government Area and may escalate if nothing is done. Asagwara specifically alleged that Agbazuere is one of those fueling the crisees and accused him of acting as de facto leader of NARTO in the state and abusing his office by neglecting the directive of the governor on the issue.
