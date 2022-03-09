NURTW warns against interference, begs Sanwo-Olu to wade in

Worried by the imminent bloody crisis in Lagos, leaders and some members of all branches of the NURTW in Lagos State have called on the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to do everything within his powers to forestall another bloody crisis in Lagos.

They alleged that the ongoing interference of the union’s National body in the Lagos NURTW’s affairs could trigger bloody violence as witnessed recently in the state, saying the leadership of Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo doesn’t need external factor to avert mayhem.

The concerned drivers’ union, who stormed Marina, Lagos House to protest the alleged interference by external forces, said that Lagos NURTW doesn’t want what they described as “meddlesomeness”.

The union members, who were received by the Governor, also called on him to discourage interference in the union’s matter, saying management of the state tricycle operations is not within the powers of the national body of the union.

They insisted that the power to control operation of the tricycle is strictly within the internal competence of the State Executive Council. In a letter submitted to the Governor by a team led by the Union’s State Treasurer, Alhajl Mustapha Adekunle also known as Sego, the union argued that the power to manage, create and recreate branches rest within the power of the state council of the union and not the national body.

“The power to create, recreate, cancel, merge branches, units, zones is exclusively granted under Article 17[2] iv to the State Executive Council of each state and Lagos State is not an exception.

The current zonal arrangement of the tricycle and motorcycle operations of the union which has assured peace is indeed commendable and should not be jettisoned.”

