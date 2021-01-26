News

NUT gives Bayelsa govt 14-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Bayelsa State Wing on Tuesday, stated that it would have no other option than to embark on a strike action after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum given to the state government to resolve lingering issues with the union.

The Union regretted that the series of meetings with representatives of the state and local governments last year over the lingering and proctracted issues of non-payment and implementation of N30,000 minimum wage, promotions and salary arrears owed primary school teachers and other critical issues bodering on welfare of teachers and public education in the state has not been addressed.
In a communique issued at an emergency State Executive Council Meeting in Yenagoa, and signed by the State Chairman of NUT Comrade Kalama Toinpre and Secretary, Comrade Johnson Hector, the Union expressed their disappointment over governments disregard to the series of negotiations and resolutions reached with the leadership of the Union as to address the demands before December 2020.
The communique reads: “Following several entreaties and representations made to the Bayelsa State government and Local Government Councils over the lingering but protracted issues of non-payment/implementation of N30 minimum wage, promotions and salary arrears owed primary school teachers and other critical issues bodering on the welfare of teachers and other critical issues bodering on the welfare of teachers and public education in the state, the State Wing Executive Council(SWEC) of the NUT held a crucial emergency meeting to reappraise the state of primary and secondary schools vis-a-vis the response of Government to the demands of the Union, resolve as follows:
“SWEC expressed dismay over the dwindling pace of public primary education occasioned by the seeming inability of Local and State Governments to manage the following issues: non-implementation of N30,000 minimum wage arrears for primary school teachers since December 2019 till date.Non-implementation of promotions for primary school teachers since 2013 to date. Non-implementation of Annual Increment for both primary and secondary school teachers due January 2021, non-payment of salary arrears owed primary school teachers in 2016/2017 ranging from three and a half months to seven and a half months, and acute shortage of teachers in both primary and secondary schools in Bayelsa State.
“In the light of the foregoing, SWEC-in-session resolved that an ultimatum of fourteen days from date be given to the Bayelsa State Government to fully implement the promotions and the N30,000 minimum wage to all primary school teachers and address other problems enumerated above.
“Should the problems mentioned above remain unresolved till the expiration of the fourteen days ultimatum, primary school teachers in the state would have no other option than to down tools.”
In his reaction, the Commissioner of Education, Gentle Emelah said despite the fact that primary school teachers was the responsibility of the local government councils, the state government was working to meet the agreement reached with the NUT, and appealed to the Union to soft pedal in their ultimatum to government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PDP to Nigerians: Buhari, APC deserve our sympathy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) deserve the sympathy of Nigerians because they lack ideas on how to run a country. The party said what the president and his party require is to hire competent Nigerians to help them run the government. PDP’s National Chairman, […]
News

Why Akwa Ibom farmers’ enumeration is a big deal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Accurate information is a fundamental component of today’s decision-making processes and this can only be achieved through proper data gathering. From economics to humanities, data play inestimable role in planning development and helping in policy formulation by any government. It is anticipated that as the world’s population rises in 2050 to over 9bn – 34% […]
News

Hope as new mechanism protects against glaucoma

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) and Denmark have said that patients with ocular hypertension may exhibit superior antioxidant protection that promotes resistance to the elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma.   Their findings were published online in the Journal of ‘Clinical Medicine’. Glaucoma is the most common cause of irreversible blindness.   The sight-threatening […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica