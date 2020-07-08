News

NUT gives conditions for reopening of schools in Ogun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Comment(0)

Public school teachers in Ogun State yesterday demanded provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), infrared thermometers and hand sanitizers, among others, as conditions for reopening of schools in the state. The state chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Titilope Adebanjo, gave the conditions while speaking with reporters at the union’s secretariat in Abeokuta.

Adebanjo also made a case for the disinfection of school premises, provision of running water, alcoholbased sanitizers and training of teachers on how to use the thermometers as well as standby health personnel within one kilometre radius of schools. He said the conditions must be met before public schools can reopen in the state. This came on the heels of recent disclosure by Governor Dapo Abiodun that a committee had been set up to engage stakeholders and develop guidelines for a safe reopening of schools in the state.

The schools were also being prepared for reopening to allow students in graduating classes to resume and write their examinations. But speaking on the issue, Adebanjo said the conditions by NUT were contained in a position paper presented to the state government on how best to ensure safe reopening of schools without jeopardising the health of students

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Turkey wants French apology over Mediterranean warships incident

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Turkey expects France to apologise after an incident between Turkish and French warships in the Mediterranean prompted Paris to request a NATO investigation. Relations between the NATO members have soured over the Libya conflict, where Turkey supports the internationally recognised government and accuses Paris of backing the eastern-based […]
News

Kano traffic agency: Gunmen plan to attack us

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

  T he Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Babba Danagundi, has said that his men deserted the roads last Sunday following intelligence reports that some gunmen had concluded plans to attack them.     He said based on such security report, the agency asked its men not to report to duty, […]
News

Over 1,700 new COVID-19 infections in 72 hours but total recoveries exceed 7,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  In three days, more than 1,700 new samples tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria with 675 new cases confirmed on Monday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases on Monday night. Monday’s figure is a sharp increase from the previous 24 hours when the country recorded less than 500 new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: