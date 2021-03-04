News

NUT to Obaseki: Our strike not politically motivated

Francis Ogbuagu

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Edo State has said that its recently suspended strike that lasted for 19 days was not politically motivated to derail the state government’s educational programmes. In a communiqué issued at the end of its enlarged state wing executive council meeting and signed by the state chairman, Pius Okhueleigbe; Assistant Secretary-General, Moni Mike, and three others, the Union said its response was a reaction to a remarks credited to the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at a recent public function in Benin City.

Governor Obaseki had on Monday, March 1, 2021, during the launching of “Let’s go to School and ‘Parent’s First’ campaigns”in the state capital, blamed the recent strike embarked upon by the union on a section of the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) that wants to continue to politicise education.

The Governor said, “Let me make it clear that we do not have any problem or challenges with our teachers. The 11,000 teachers that we have trained for the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme are amazing. “We have worked together and grown together in the last few years. They have been very supportive, but unfortunately, what you saw the last time was not the teachers. It was a part of the leadership of their union that has become political.

