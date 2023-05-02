NUT Urges Adeleke To Reinstate Sacked 1,500 Teachers

The Osun State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) urged the state government to recruit more teachers for primary and secondary schools.

The NUT also appealed to the state government for the reinstatement of 1,500 primary and secondary school teachers that were employed by the immediate past Adegboyega Oyetola government.

The union said the sacked teachers are professionally qualified for the job after undergoing rigorous screening in which they were involved.

The union made these demands in its congratulatory message by the Chairman Fatade Olatoke and Secretary Adeojo Akinlabi to commemorate this year’s Workers’ Day.

According to the group, the recruitment of new teachers and reinstatement of sacked ones became necessary for effective teaching and learning delivery.

The NUT commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for supporting teachers and other workers. The union said: “If teachers are properly remunerated and promptly paid, they would be motivated to give their best towards nation building.”