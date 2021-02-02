NUT vows to sustain strike

Abia State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has vowed to continue its ongoing indefinite strike until the 12 months’ salary arrears owed the teachers were paid.

Members of the union in the Eastern Regional Working Committee of NUT, comprising the nine states of the defunct Eastern Region, were said to have stormed the state in solidarity with teachers, who have been on indefinite strike over nonpayment of their salary.

Meanwhile, teachers in public primary and secondary school across the state last week expressed their determination not to go back to work in protest over several months of unpaid salaries by the state government.

The union leaders were also said to have also visited some government establishments, including the Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB); Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB); the state House of Assembly; state Secretariat; and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to protest and drive home their demands.

Addressing newsmen at the state NUT Headquarters at Awkuzu Lane in Umuahia, the Regional Chairman, who also doubles as the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State NUT wing, Comrade Etim Etim Ukpong, called on the Abia State Government to quickly address the teachers’ demands, especially the lingering issues in order to save the state’s public education from total collapse.

The Regional NUT leadership, which endorsed the ongoing strike, however, decried the plight of teachers in the state due to nonpayment of their several months’ salary arrears by the state government.

Ukpong, who acknowledged the efforts of the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration to address the issues, however, urged the governor to act fast as the ongoing strike would not be called off until the accumulated salary arrears were cleared

Like this: Like Loading...