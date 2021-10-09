News

Nutrition: Over 1m children, 300,000 pregnant women to get free commodities in Niger

As part of efforts to prevent maternal and infant mortality in Niger Sate, at least one million children- under five years, including 300, 000 pregnant women, are to benefit from free nutritional commodities. The state nutrition officer, Asmau Mohammed, made this disclosure at the flag – off ceremony for the provision of basic package of nutrition service for pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls and children under the age of five, organiser by the Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF) in Lapai Local Government Area.

She said although, the programme by AYGF will cover 13 LGAs but that 315,000 pregnant women and over one million children under five years will benefit from the free commodities because the state government is trying to reach its target population of 100 per cent. She, however, disclosed that the projection for each year is 12 per cent.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Health Muhammad Makusidi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Tiffin, urged women to come out in large numbers to ensure they benefit from the commodities, adding that: “Government has provided these nutritional commodities free of charge”. He further state that the state government is doing all it can to ensure the right nutritional supplements get to the women to ensure safer pregnancy and put an end to anemia.

