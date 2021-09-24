News

Nutrition Society raises the alarm over food insecurity, others

The Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN) yesterday raised the alarm over rising food insecurity and the attendant hunger and malnutrition in the country. This is as the society blamed the general insecurity across the land, including insurgency, banditry and herders/ farmers clashes as major factors responsible for the situation.

The NSN said food insecurity among the majority of the populace has drastically reduced, even as people no longer consider the quality of food they eat, but are desperate to feed on available food to survive. The society also charged the Federal Government to urgently tackle insecurity in the country in order to ensure food security. President of the society, Dr. Wasiu Afolabi, however, raised the alarm during the opening ceremony of the 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference of the Society in Enugu. The theme of the conference is: “Promoting healthy diets through food systems transformation.”

