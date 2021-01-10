Nutritionists harp on health benefits of Capri-Sun

In an effort to reinforce its leadership in the fruit drink segment for children, Capri-Sun launched a national consumer awareness campaign to reiterate its allnatural ingredient recipe as a healthier option that supports the long-term growth and development of children.

This was amplified nationwide with an effective media campaign on Print Publications, Television, Out-of-Home, and Digital, targeting parents who want the best for their children. Leading on from this, a few health nutritionists have lent expert opinion on the nutritional benefits of Capri- Sun Fruit Drink.

They emphasised the importance of Capri-Sun’s ‘Clean Recipe’ that ensures the use of only premium natural ingredients extracted from the best of fruits, thereby guaranteeing optimal retention of fruit contents as superior to chemically manufactured fruit drinks lacking in nutritional value.

