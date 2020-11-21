News

Nutritionists harp on health benefits of Capri-Sun

In an effort to reinforce its leadership in the fruit drink segment for children, Capri-Sun launched a national consumer awareness campaign to reiterate its all-natural ingredient recipe as a healthier option that supports the long term growth and development of children. This was amplified nationwide with an effective media campaign on Print Publications, Television, Out-of- Home, and Digital, targeting parents who want the best for their children. Leading on from this, a few health nutritionists have lent expert opinion on the nutritional benefits of Capri-Sun Fruit Drink.

They emphasised the importance of Capri-Sun’s ‘Clean Recipe’ that ensures the use of only premium natural ingredients extracted from the best of fruits, thereby guaranteeing optimal retention of fruit contents as superior to chemically manufactured fruit drinks lacking in nutritional value. Kemi Lawal, a Dietitian and Nutritionist with Hopewell Nutrition, stated that in the case of fruit drinks, using natural ingredients means that most nutrients from its original state will be present in the product.

As nutritionists, we always recommend the consumption of food and drinks made with all-natural ingredients because of its numerous health benefits. Capri-Sun falls into this category for kids with its unique processing that ensures no artificial colours, no artificial sweeteners, flavours and preservatives,” she noted.

