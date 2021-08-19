NVBF names final 12-man list for the U-19 World Cup

The head coach of Nigeria U-19 Boys team, Sani Mohammed, has announced the volleyball final 12-man list for the 2021 FIVB U-19 Boys World Championship. The 2021 FIVB U-19 Boys World Championship will take place in Iran from August 24 to 4 September 4, 2021. The ex international said the team would be captained by Kano Pillars player, Michael Abari, and assisted by Nasa Thunder VC player, Jerry Kinze. RegularslikeOFFA VC’sAbdulquadri Jaiyeola, COASSpikers’VincentMathias and NSCDC’s Ozokoye Pascal are on the list of players to feature in Iran. Mohammed stated that the team would surpass its previous 14th position at the 2019 World Championship in Tunisia. “The boys are ready to make Nigeria proud at the FIVB World Championship. At the last World Championship, Nigeria finished 14th position which is encouraging. This time around, we want to improve our performance,” he said.

